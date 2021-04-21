Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Icemen, April 21 at 7:05 PM

SC Stingrays vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Mixlr

About Today's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays begin a crucial 4-game week Wednesday night when they host the Jacksonville Icemen at the North Charleston Coliseum. Wednesday's contest will serve as the rubber match of a 3-game series that saw the Icemen claim the opener in overtime by a score of 4-3 on Saturday night before the Stingrays earned a 2-1 win on the road in Jacksonville Sunday afternoon. Wednesday's battle will be the 13th meeting of the two divisional rivals during the 2020-21 ECHL campaign, who are separated by very little in the standings. Each club has won six of the previous matchups, with SC earning points in nine of the outcomes. The two will face off three more times in the final weeks of the regular season. The Icemen saw their 5-game winning streak snapped on Sunday, previously securing a sweep of Florida as well as an overtime win over Orlando last Thursday. SC is currently sitting in fifth place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference standings (.543), while Jacksonville is just behind them in sixth place at .522. The Rays have moved up in the league's offensive rankings and are now 6th, scoring 2.94 goals per game.

Scouting the Icemen: Through 46 games, Jacksonville is in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 21-19-3-3 (.522). Forward Ara Nazarian leads the club in scoring with 33 points on 13 goals and 20 assists while suiting up in all of the team's contests this season. Just behind him is Nick Saracino who has 31 points in 36 games (10g, 21a). Forwards Pascal Aquin and Mike Szmatula each also have 12 tallies, while rookie attacker Derek Lodermeier has 10 goals and 15 points. Team captain Wacey Rabbit has registered 21 points in 33 games on four goals and 17 helpers. Defender Trevor Hamilton leads the team's blueliners with 19 points (2g, 17a). In net, Charles Williams has played 19 games and has a goals-against average of 2.70.

Upcoming Home Games

Wednesday, April 21 vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, April 23 vs. Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 24 vs. Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11 vs. Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12 vs. Indy, 7:05 p.m.

