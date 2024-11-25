Oilers Football Signs Max Novak

November 25, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, announce that Oilers' wide receiver Max Novak has signed a 2025 contract.

Novak, has indoor experience via his time with the Washington Wolfpack on the AFL in 2024, collecting 261 yards receiving with five touchdowns on 24 catches. Prior to last season, the new Oilers receiver spent time with the Topeka Tropics in the CIF where he recorded a team-leading 40 receptions for 409 yards on the campaign in 2023.

The Tacoma, Washington native began his pro career in the AWFC with the Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks, clinching a franchise-high 17 touchdown receptions in seven games in 2022.

The 5'11, 190 lbs. offensive piece played his college football at Linfield University in Washington and Western State University in Colorado.

