Blizzard Sign Defensive Back Donyai Dixon

November 25, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have signed DB Donyai Dixon for the 2025 season.

Donyai Dixon (6-3, 195) is entering his first year with the Green Bay Blizzard. He calls Baltimore, Maryland home, but will head to Green Bay to make his professional debut. Dixon is an Indoor Football League rookie joining one of the top defenses in the league a year ago. With a great deal of college experience, this defensive back is up for the challenge.

He began his collegiate career at Ventura College in Ventura, California. Ventura College is part of the Southern California Football Association (SCFA). From 2019-2021, Dixon was a Ventura Pirate. In those two seasons, he appeared in 23 games, recording 86 tackles, six interceptions (three returned for touchdowns), ten pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. The 2021 season was great for Dixon. He helped his team achieve a 10-1 record while also being named CCCFCA JC Athletic Bureau First Team All-American DB, CCCFCA Region III First Team All-Region DB, and Northern Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

This opened the door to new opportunities. Dixon spent the 2022 season with the University of Nevada - Las Vegas (UNLV) and the 2023 season with Colorado State University-Pueblo (CSU-Pueblo). During his final season, the defensive back played ten games and tallied 15 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, five pass breakups, and one forced fumble.

Dixon will start his professional career with the Green Bay Blizzard in March 2025. The Blizzard were a top defense in the league in 2024, and three defensive players were selected for All-IFL teams. So, incoming players like Dixon have big shoes to fill. Although it is a challenge, Dixon said he is "glad to now be a part of such a great organization... Let's get to work and bring that championship home!"

