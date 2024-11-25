Barnstormers Sign Linebacker

November 25, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed linebacker Keshaun Jones to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Jones (6-2, 225, Millersville) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Jones began his career at Nassau Community College where he spent two seasons with the Lions, helping the team to a NJCAA Division III Championship appearance and earning JUCO All-America honors. Jones then transferred to Millersville University where he spent two seasons.

"Keshaun is a very athletic linebacker out of Millersville where he played with Tyler Tate for a few years," said Coach Mogensen. "He has shown in college the kind of athletic ability necessary to be a successful linebacker in the IFL. We expect him to come to camp and compete to take over our open linebacker spot with the retirement of Ian McBorrough."

Jones will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

