Oil Kings Mori Looking to Bring Leadership to New Club

August 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - On May 28, 2024, the Edmonton Oil Kings made a trade, adding some experience to their defence group, adding 20-year-old Josh Mori from the Portland Winterhawks.

A veteran of nearly 200 regular season and playoff games in the WHL, Mori has seen plenty in the league, although this week it's his first training camp as an Oil King. He said sometimes there's times he feels like a rookie, but also times he feels like a veteran as he works through camp.

"Good thing I've got some other veterans on my team so I can kind of follow along and lead at the same time," Mori said. "But it's definitely different being an older guy, but it also being your first camp in Edmonton, it's an interesting mix for sure."

Last season, Mori saw the offensive side of his game increase substantially from his previous two seasons in Portland, scoring three goals and adding 17 assists for 20 points, more than his previous seasons combined. The Richmond, B.C. product added that he's hoping to add to that offensive game even more this season, while also keeping his two-way game strong.

Mori and the Winterhawks ultimately made the WHL Final last season before bowing out to the Moose Jaw Warriors, and Mori said that along with other multiple-round runs in the WHL Playoffs can help some of the younger players vying for spots with the Oil Kings.

"Just trying to take the leadership and winning mentality into Edmonton here," Mori said.

Mori was also one of just two Winterhawks to play in every game, regular season and playoffs for the Winterhawks, a total of 86 games.

He joins a blueline that only lost one player (Marc Lajoie) to graduation, and could feature as many as six returnees, including Vancouver Canucks draft pick Parker Alcos, and Blake Fiddler who captained Team U.S.A at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup a few weeks ago.

Camp continues for the Oil Kings on Friday and Saturday, culminating with the Bob McGill Cup on Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Downtown Community Arena (10330 105 Ave NW).

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.