Brett Calhoon Finding His Way In Second Season With Rockets

Kelowna Rockets forward Brett Calhoon

Kelowna Rockets forward Brett Calhoon is entering his second season with the club and is looking to make his presence known through a full season in his home province.

Calhoon came over from the Medicine Hat Tigers last season in a New Year's Eve morning transaction that saw Calhoon make his way to Kelowna along with a 2024 third-round pick, and a 2025 fifth-round pick in exchange for 2005-born forward Marcus Pacheco. The Kamloops, B.C. native suited up in 27 regular season games with the Rockets, along with seven postseason games. The 19-year-old is ready to showcase what he can do through a full campaign which includes a trip back to his old stomping grounds in March.

"I loved it over there (in Medicine Hat) but I'm happy being closer to home," Calhoon said in an interview with kelownarockets.com following the first on-ice session of Rockets Training Camp.

"This group of guys have been nothing welcoming to me and allowed me to settle in quick and just play my game. We had a pretty good second half last season, but I think all the boys are really excited for this year. We're going to be a strong team and I'm really excited to get the chance to go back and play in Medicine Hat again."

Training camp is an opportunity for players to showcase the improvement they made over the off-season. Calhoon spent his off-season boxing, working on his conditioning and adding muscle. He believes that should pay off and Rockets fans will be happy with what he'll bring to the team this year.

"I think I'm a two way forward," Calhoon said. "I can play good defensively, but I can also contribute offensively. This year I want to contribute a lot more offensively than last year and I'm excited for the opportunity. I think the Rockets fans are going to be really excited for the team this year and how I'm going to play."

The 2005-born forward was a ninth round selection in the 2020 WHL Draft with the 193rd selection to Medicine Hat. Calhoon is one of the few late round selections from his class to play games in the Western Hockey League as there are only six other players selected in that ninth round with Calhoon who have gone onto play games at the Major Junior level.

"Yeah, I think for me, I'm a hard worker. I don't quit no matter what the score is. I don't give up," he said. "I think that's what I've been told a lot about me in the past is my work ethic. And, it's still the same today. Just got to continue working every day and bring my best effort forward every night."

"I never give up ... that's just who I am as a player. But I also think I have a lot of skill. Playing throughout the years has made me better and more confident in myself and it's got me to this point so far."

Calhoon spent his childhood in nearby Oliver and Kamloops, meaning he grew up going to Blazers games with his family. Being in Kelowna gives his family and friends the opportunity to come see him play on a more regular basis compared to the one or two times a season when he was with the Tigers. He said most of his family have transitioned into becoming Rockets fans, with the exception of his uncle who still dons the orange and blue of the Blazers.

"My family definitely has (become Rockets fans), but my uncle definitely has not," Calhoon said with a laugh. "He was a Blazers season ticket holder for 20 years so he's definitely still a fan of them. Thankfully I've been able to convert him a bit so he'll cheer for Kamloops except for when they're playing Kelowna."

Kelowna will kick off the 2024-25 preseason on the road against the Kamloops Blazers at the Sandman Centre on Friday, September 6. The Rockets will then host the Blazers the next night on September 7.

The Rockets will then wrap up their preseason schedule with a home-and-home with the Vancouver Giants. The Rockets will host Vancouver on Saturday, September 14 before travelling to Ladner to wrap up the preseason against the Giants on Sunday, September 15.

Kelowna will open the regular season on Saturday, September 21 against the Portland Winterhawks at Prospera Place.

