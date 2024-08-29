2024 Neely Cup: Day 1 Recap
August 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks' 2024 Neely Cup Training Camp kicked off on the ice Thursday, with all four teams lacing up for practices and scrimmage-style games. After day one of competition, Team Mahon sits atop the standings with two wins and four points apiece.
The four teams, named after Winterhawks alumni Oliver Bjorkstrand, Chase De Leo, Joe Mahon, and Brett Ponich, are made up by 75 prospective Winterhawks. Teams include a mix of veteran talent with newly drafted prospects and several camp invites as well.
Game format consists of a 25-minute running clock period, followed by a ten-minute three-on-three. The winner of each 25-minute game and each three-on-three game receives two points in the standings, allowing for a team to pick up a maximum of six points each day.
-
Game One: Team De Leo (1) defeats Team Bjorkstrand (0)
Scoring Summary:
21:20 - Team De Leo - Jordan Duguay (penalty shot)
Game Two: Team Bjorkstrand (4) defeats Team De Leo (2)
Scoring Summary:
0:58 - Team De Leo - Dominic Seminoff from Jordin St. Louis and Tyson Yaremko
2:28 - Team Bjorkstrand - David Hoy from Griffin Darby
7:56 - Team De Leo - Carter Sotheran (penalty shot)
11:13 - Team Bjorkstrand - Evan Benoit from Josh Zakreski
15:47 - Team Bjorkstrand - Evan Benoit from Josh Zakreski and Jackson Romeril
23:17 - Team Bjorkstrand - Luke Myhre from Nikita Mikhailov (empty net)
Game Three (10-Minute 3-on-3): Team Bjorkstrand (2) ties Team De Leo (2)
Scoring Summary:
0:42 - Team Bjorkstrand - Josh Zakreski from Hudson Darby and Alex Thompson
2:21 - Team De Leo - Jordin St. Louis from Cohen Massey
5:55 - Team Bjorkstrand - Hudson Darby from Josh Zakreski and Alex Thompson
6:43 - Team De Leo - Cooper Miller from Hunter Kapen and Carter Sotheran
Game Four: Team Ponich (2) defeats Team Mahon (1)
Scoring Summary:
11:46 - Team Ponich - Kyle Chyzowski from Kaishu Shin
13:38 - Team Ponich - Cash Brebant from Isaac Derksen
24:34 - Team Mahon - Ryan Miller from Carsyn Dyck and Ryder Thompson
Game Five: Team Mahon (3) defeats Team Ponich (0)
Scoring Summary:
7:46 - Team Mahon - Becker Wenkus from Caden Leibel and Ryan Miller
15:36 - Team Mahon - Kayd Ruedig from Lukas Miller and Josh Gravistin
24:54 - Team Mahon - Carsyn Dyck (empty net)
Game Six (10-Minute 3-on-3): Team Mahon (3) defeats Team Ponich (2)
Scoring Summary:
3:57 - Team Mahon - Carsyn Dyck from Becker Wenkus and Caden Leibel
6:52 - Team Mahon - Ryder Thompson from Tate Hanson and Ryan Miller
7:30 - Team Ponich - Tyson Jugnauth from Nolan Dupont
8:40 - Team Mahon - Carsyn Dyck from Caden Leibel
8:58 - Team Ponich - Luke Wilfley from Miller Wenkus
-
Goaltending Stats
Team Bjorkstrand
#1 Ondřej Štěbeták - did not dress
#30 Oscar Hicik - 16/20 saves (35 mins)
#31 Nixon Mah - 5/6 saves (25 mins)
Team De Leo
#1 Micah Adams - 15/15 saves (25 mins)
#30 Sergio Davidson - 20/25 saves (35 mins)
Team Mahon
#1 Luke Brunen - did not dress
#30 Blake Clark - 10/12 saves (25 mins)
#31 Evan Hazelberg - 17/19 saves (35 mins)
Team Ponich
#1 Tyler DiCarlo - 19/25 saves (35 mins)
#30 Marek Schlenker - 14/15 saves (25 mins)
#31 Jan Špunar - did not dress
-
Day One Tournament Standings:
Team Record 3-on-3 Record Points in Standings Goals Scored Goals Allowed
Team Mahon 1-1-0 1-0-0 4 7 4
Team Bjorkstrand 1-1-0 0-0-1 3 6 5
Team De Leo 1-1-0 0-0-1 3 5 6
Team Ponich 1-1-0 0-1-0 2 4 7
-
Remaining Neely Cup Game Schedule:
Friday, August 30:
3:00 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. - Team Mahon vs. Team Bjorkstrand
5:00 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. - Team De Leo vs. Team Ponich
Saturday, August 31:
8:30 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. - Team De Leo vs. Team Mahon
10:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Team Ponich vs. Team Bjorkstrand
4:00 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. - Consolation Final (3rd vs. 4th)
6:00 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. - Neely Cup Championship (1st vs. 2nd)
