Cougars Top Prospects Game Slated for Tonight at CN Centre

August 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Let the game action begin! Tonight at 6:00 pm, the Cougars will begin their game portion of 2024 Training Camp. Tonight features the Cougars future will be on the ice as Team Poggge battles Team Souray in the Top Prospects game. The contest will feature the 2008 and 2009-born players at the camp.

"This is my favourite game to watch at Training Camp", said GM & Head Coach Mark Lamb." "It is great to see all of these kids including our 2008 and draft class and our 2009 draft class which I haven't really seen except for on video and then having the meetings with them at camp. Very excited for this one."

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Carson Carels - The Couagrs' first selection of the 2023 Prospect's Draft put together a marvellous season in 2023-24 with Pilot Mound Academy, carving out 50 points (18-32-50) in just 27 games. Carels also captured a gold medal with Team Manitoba at the WHL Cup and was named the Team MVP. Another accolade onto Carels' season was making his WHL debut with the Prince George Cougars on December 13th, 2023. Carels will #4 tonight for Team Pogge (White)

Kayden Lemire - The 37th overall selection of the 2023 draft is also coming off a tremendous 2023-24 campaign. Lemire, standing at 6'3, owned 36 points in 30 games with the OHA Edmonton U18 Prep program. Lemire joined the Cougars as a black ace during the 2024 playoff run and is aiming to crack a roster spot this season. Lemire will wear #17 for Team Pogge (White).

Dade Wotherspoon - Wotherspoon was the Cougars' first selection in the 2024 WHL Prospect's Draft. Wotherspoon is coming off the heels off an incredible 2023-24 season with Martensville U15 AA, owning 120 points (53-50-103) in just 27 games played. Although he can't be a full-time roster player this season, he is one of the key pieces to the Cougars' future. Wotherspoon will wear #21 for Team Souray (Black).

Cooper Bratton - Bratton was the second selection by the Cougars in the 2024 WHL Prospect's draft. The blue-liner who hails from Moosomin, SK, put together a monstrous offensiver campagin with the Sask East Oilers U15 program, amassing 52 points (20-32-52) in 27 games played. The 2009 born defenceman stands in at 6'2 ¬Â³ and 180 pounds. Bratton will wear #3 for Team Souray (Black).

Puck drop is slated for 6:00 pm and is open to the public for free.

