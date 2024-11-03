Oil Kings Drop Final Game of U.S. Trip to Wild
November 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Wenatchee, Wash. - The Edmonton Oil Kings dropped their final game of the U.S. road swing to the Wenatchee Wild by a 7-3 score on Saturday night.
While the result wasn't what the team wanted, Head Coach Luke Pierce said his group played hard but got a bit unlucky at times and missed a few details on the sixth and final game in a nine-day stretch.
"They knew the state that we were in and they came hard," Pierce said. "They drove the net hard, they put pucks there, but I can't fault our guys' effort, I think we just couldn't seem to get the next one."
Wenatchee had two goals in the first and one early in the second to give them a 3-0 lead courtesy of Dawson Seitz, Miles Cooper, and Evan Friesen. Edmonton responded with two of their own from Marshal Finnie and a Gracyn Sawchyn breakaway and it seemed like the Oil Kings had life. However, late in the second, Friesen's second of the night restored the two-goal lead heading into the third.
Rylen Roersma struck at the 7:11 mark of the third period to bring the deficit to one again, but that's as close as Edmonton would get as Wenatchee scored three more in the third to pull away. Seitz had one more while Cooper completed the hat-trick.
Hudson Perry stopped 24 of 31 in net for Edmonton. The Oil Kings were 1-for-6 on the powerplay and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.
The Oil Kings will be back in action on Friday in Medicine Hat.
