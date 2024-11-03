Pats Drop Tight Battle with Broncos

November 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats were unable to complete the comeback on Saturday at the InnovationPlex, falling 4-2 to Swift Current Broncos.

The Pats could not find any puck luck on the road, suffering their fifth straight defeat. With the Broncos leading through 40 minutes of play, the Pats turned it up a notch in the third, outshooting their opposition 15-10 while creating several grade-A chances.

Late in the third period, the Pats hit two crossbars before Tanner Howe broke Joey Rocha's shutout bid with under three minutes to play. After Eric Johnston scored an empty netter shortly after, Brayden Smith would hammer a slap shot home to make things interesting at 4-2.

Kelton Pyne was saddled with the loss despite another solid start from the White City, Sask. product, stopping 28 of 31. Howe's goal gives him goals in three straight games. Tye Spencer and Jaxsin Vaughan also tallied assists in the loss, giving them points in back-to-back games.

Rocha's performance was crucial in the victory as he made 37 saves. Brady Birnie (1G-1A), Clarke Caswell (1G-1A), and Johnston (1G-1A) each had multi-point games in the Broncos sixth victory in their last seven contests.

FINAL SCORE: Broncos 4, Pats 2

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0 Broncos at 15:13 - Brady Birnie (13), assisted by Luke Mistelbacher & Clarke Caswell (PP) // Kelton Pyne kicked out the original shot but the rebound went to Birnie and he put it past the Pats netminder to give the Broncos a 1-0 lead with the powerplay marker.

Second Period

2-0 Broncos at 10:27 - Connor Gabriel (3), assisted by Connor Dale // Gabriel snuck by a Pats player and got a shot off that beat Pyne five-hole to extend the Broncos lead to 2-0.

3-0 Broncos at 17:22 - Clarke Caswell (5), assisted by Brady Birnie & Eric Johnston // A shot deflected off a Pats defender right to Caswell at the side of the net and he put it past Pyne for a three-goal lead.

Third Period

3-1 Pats at 17:11 - Tanner Howe (4), assisted by Tye Spencer (SH) // Howe broke in along his off-wing and fired home a one-time pass to pull the Pats to within a pair at 3-1.

4-1 Broncos at 18:51 - Eric Johnston (4), assisted by Ty Coupland (PP - EN) // With the Pats net empty, Johnston barreled his way into the Pats zone, got around the defender and put a backhander into the empty cage.

4-2 Pats at 19:19 - Brayden Smith (2), assisted by Jaxsin Vaughan & Kolten Bridgeman (4-on-4) // Smith wired a slapshot from high in the slot to make it 4-2.

THE STATISTICS

SOG : Regina - 13-11-15-39 | Swift Current - 10-12-10-32

PP : Regina - 0/5 | Swift Current - 2/4

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Kelton Pyne (28 saves / 31 shots)

Swift Current: Joey Rocha (37 saves / 39 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Joey Rocha - Broncos

Second: Brady Birnie- Broncos

Third: Clarke Caswell - Broncos

COMING UP

The Regina Pats begin a three game homestand on Tuesday with a rematch against the Prince Albert Raiders on Tuesday, November 5 at 7pm. The Pats will then host Brandon on November 8 and Lethbridge on November 10.

