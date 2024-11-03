Broncos Get To Ten Wins On The Season With 4-2 Home Victory Over Regina

Swift Current, SK - Joey Rocha made 37 saves, while Clarke Caswell & Brady Birnie each had a goal and an assist in the Swift Current Broncos 4-2 win over the Regina Pats Saturday night.

The Broncos got on the board for the only goal of the first period on the power-play as Brady Birnie (Regina, SK) would make good on his 13th of the season and his 4th goal of the weekend to make it 1-0 at 15:13. Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) extended his point streak to 11 games and Clarke Caswell notched his 19th assist of the season.

In the middle frame the Broncos padded their lead to 2-0 as Connor Gabriel (Saskatoon, SK) would beat Kelton Pyne five-hole at 10:27 from Connor Dale (St. Albert, AB). Late in the period the Broncos would be on the puck again as Clarke Caswell would finish off a passing play with Brady Birnie at 17:22 also seeing an assist from Eric Johnston (Regina, SK).

In the third the Pats would spoil Joey Rocha's shutout bid at 17:11 on a short-handed goal from captain Tanner Howe for his third of the season. But the Broncos with the Regina net empty would seal the deal as Eric Johnston (Regina, SK) would cash-in with his 4th of the season from Ty Coupland (North Vancouver, BC) at 18:51. despite the goal, with 41 seconds left Regina would score again as Brayden Smith would cut the deficit to 4-2 but that would be as close as the Pats would get as Swift Current would close out the 4-2 win and their 8th win on InnovationPlex ice this season.

Now 10-6-0-0 on the campaign the Broncos turn their attention to the Edmonton Oil Kings at home on November 9 as it's their only home game this coming week. Puck drop is 7 PM.

