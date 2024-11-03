Preview: Americans vs Silvertips - November 3

November 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Americans vs Silvertips

Saturday, November 3 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. PT

Southridge Dental Family Night - $5 Youth Tickets at Toyota Center box office

LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans battled back from a 4-2 deficit through two periods to win their seventh straight game with a 6-5 overtime victory against Edmonton Monday night. Jake Gudelj (x2), Cash Koch, Gavin Garland and Max Curran scored in regulation before Terrell Goldsmith picked up the overtime winner, his first goal as an American.

VS SPOKANE: Tonight is the third meeting of the season between the Americans and Chiefs, with each team having one win. Spokane won the first game 4-1 on September 28 before a 5-2 Tri-City win last Saturday. Including tonight, the next three head-to-head meetings take place in Kennewick, though they are spread apart with games on December 31 and February 14.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Everett Silvertips

Brandon Whynott (8-9-17) Carter Bear (13-11-24)

Gavin Garland (8-8-16) Tyler McKenzie (13-11-24)

Jake Sloan (3-10-13) Tarin Smith (3-15-18)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Everett Silvertips

Power Play - 16.4% (9-for-55) Power Play - 21.2% (14-for-66)

Penalty Kill - 80.4% (45-for-56) Penalty Kill - 75.9% (44-for-58)

Around the Concourse:

Mid-Columbia Reading Foundation: Table at Section C

Vivid Imagination: Table at section X

Royal Family Fairytale Ball: Table at Section R

Jersey Auction: Kyle Kelsey #1 (White) at Section D

Gesa Autograph Booth: Grady Martin - Post-game (Section J)

Western Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2024

