Oh Canada: Vancouver Canadians Coming to Funko Field

April 16, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







Oh, Canada? The AquaSox will welcome their rivals from the land of the north as they begin their second homestand of the season on April 18.

The Vancouver Canadians, Canada's lone minor league team, and the Northwest League's lone affiliate not in the western divisions, will bring in a squad featuring four of the Toronto Blue Jays' 15 top prospects. Highlighting that group will be Adam Macko, a former AquaSox pitcher, who was traded to Toronto in the Teoscar Hernandez trade this offseason.

The AquaSox and the Canadians gave baseball fans all they could ask for last year. They split the season series, each winning 12 games vs their border brother, with the AquaSox outscoring the Canadians 144-135 over 24 games.

Two exciting teams, four great promotions, and an international flare mark three of the many reasons why you should come out to Funko Field for the second homestand of the season. And don't forget to try our limited edition "Poutine Dog," a tribute to our friends from the north.

Wednesday, April 19, will be Baseball Bingo Night at the ballpark as Tulalip Casino will be giving fans a chance to win big. It is also our first Silver Sluggers game.

Every Thursday night, the AquaSox celebrate with ThrowbackThursday presented by Coors Light! Join us for $3.00 hot dogs, sodas, popcorn, and 12 oz cans of Coors Light. Remember, this Thursday is a Day Game. Gates open at 10 am. First pitch at 11:05!

Friday, April 21, will be the renewal of a time-honored AquaSox tradition, Funko Friday! This week's free Funko items will be lanyards and pins presented by Funko.

Saturday, April 22, will BECU Family Night as families will have the opportunity to get $7.00 field reserve tickets, while supplies last.

The homestand will finish with Chick-Fil-A 4 for $44 Sunday on April 23. Fans can buy four upper reserved seats, four hot dogs, four chips, and a choice of four Chick-Fil-A entree vouchers all for just $44.00. Once the game is over, it's Kids Run the Bases to fulfill their dreams of being on a professional baseball diamond, thanks to Port of Subs.

