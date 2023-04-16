Indians Split Series with Emeralds, Return Home on Tuesday, April 25th

Spokane, Wash. - Spokane batters combined for a season-high 15 hits and benefited from a trio of Eugene errors as the Indians cruised past the Emeralds, 10-2, in front of 2,187 fans at Avista Stadium for the Dollars in Your Dog Day Game presented by Great Clips.

TOP PERFORMERS

- Southpaw Carson Palmquist (1-0, 1.80) was solid in his first start of the season, allowing just one earned run over five frames while striking out five Emeralds.

- Indians relievers Joel Condreay, Evan Justice, and Jacob Kostyshock allowed no runs and just two hits over the game's final three innings to keep Eugene at bay.

- Juan Guerrero and Braxton Fulford both had three hits while Sterlin Thompson, Benny Montgomery, and Yanquiel Fernandez all finished with a pair of base knocks in the win.

PREVIOUS GAMES VS. EUGENE

Tuesday, April 11 - Former Gonzaga Bulldogs pitcher Gabriel Hughes dazzled in his return to Spokane with five perfect innings as the Indians cruised to 7-4 win over Eugene in front of 2,718 fans at Avista Stadium for Opening Night Fireworks & AAA Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Corwin Ford, KREM 2, & 93.7 The Mountain.

Wednesday, April 12 - The Indians fell in an early 8-0 hole and couldn't claw their way back in a 9-2 loss to the visiting Eugene Emeralds in front of 1,719 fans at Avista Stadium for Gift Card Giveaway Night.

Thursday, April 13 - Yanquiel Fernandez hit a tie-breaking two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Indians topped the Emeralds, 4-2, in front of 1,730 fans at Avista Stadium for Colorado Baseball Flyaway Night presented by Spokane International Airport & 105.7 Now FM.

Friday, April 14 - Sterlin Thompson continued his red-hot start to the season with a two-run homer, but the Indians came up just short to the Emeralds, 7-6,in front of 2,228 fans at Avista Stadium for $10,000 Back to Back Home Run Night presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers & 700 ESPN.

Saturday, April 15 - Eugene scored at least one run in five straight innings as the visiting Emeralds romped past the Indians, 12-1, in front of 2,705 fans at Avista Stadium for Storybook Princess Night presented by Spokane Tribe Casino, KXLY 4 News Now, &

NEXT HOMESTAND: April 25-30 vs. Everett AquaSox

The Spokane Indians travel to Pasco for a six-game set with the Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels affiliate) before returning to Avista Stadium to host the Everett AquaSox (Seattle Mariners affiliate) on Tuesday, April 25th through Sunday, April 30th. That homestand will include fireworks, a Yoke's Family Feast Night, and so much more!

