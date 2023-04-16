Sox Score 20 in Win over Hops

April 16, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







HILLSBORO, OR: Coming into Saturday's game, the Everett AquaSox (2-5) has cored 18 runs combined over the first six games of the season and tonight the offense exploded for 20 runs Hillsboro Hops (6-2). The 20-7 win ended a five-game losing streak for the Sox and a six-game winning streak for Hillsboro. It was the fifth game of a scheduled six game series this week between the two teams, Hillsboro won the first four games by a combined total of six runs.

The AquaSox scored in eight of the nine innings of the game (only failing to score in the seventh inning) and scored exactly two runs in six of the frames with the exceptions coming in the third and sixth innings when they scored four runs in each.

Offensively the Everett put up impressive stats in numerous categories. 17 hits, 13 walks, six doubles, two triples, one home run, five stolen bases and hitters were 9-for-19 (.474) with runners in scoring position.

Eight of the nine starters in the AquaSox lineup scored at least once. The only player that didn't score was Alberto Rodriguez who did more than his share to help others cross home plate by going 3-6, with a double and a team leading five RBI. Five different Sox players scored three runs.

Other top hitters included James Parker who was 4-6, scored three runs, two doubles and two RBI. Walking Cabrera was 2-4, with a triple, home run, two walks, three runs and three RBI. Jonatan Clase went 3-5 with a double, triple, two runs, three RBI, one stolen base and finished a home run short of the cycle. Ben Ramirez was 2-5 with a double, walk, three runs, one RBI and two stolen bases. Axel Sanchez was 2-5 with a double, walk, two runs.

Hogan Windish was 1-4 with two walks, three runs. Harry Ford was 0-for-3 however he walked four times and scored three runs.

LOOKING AHEAD

Game five of the six game series is scheduled for Sunday April 15. RHP Reid VanScoter will make his second start of the season for the AquaSox. VanScoter started in the first game of the series on Tuesday April 11. He pitched four innings; allowing two hits, two unearned runs, three walks and six strikeouts. RHP Mateos Tineo will make his second start of the season for the Hops. Tineo's stats from his April 8 start at Tri-City; three and one-third innings, three hits, one earned run, one walk and five strikeouts. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. with the pregame show beginning at 12:45 p.m. Tune in to 1380 AM/95.3 FM for all of the action.

The AquaSox return to the friendly confines of Funko Field with a six-game homestand against our friends from the north, the Vancouver Canadians starting on April 18. Join us for Baseball Bingo, Funko Friday, and more exciting entertainment.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.