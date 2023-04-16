C's, Dust Devils Series Finale Rained Out

VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Canadians and Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels) have been rained out of their scheduled game on Sunday, April 16 at Nat Bailey Stadium.

At the time of this release, a plan to make-up today's game has not been finalized. That information will be released at a later date. Fans with paid tickets and/or parking passes for today's game can use those tickets as undated vouchers which can be redeemed through the Box Office for another game during the 2023 season, based on availability. Please contact the Box Office by calling 604-872-5232 or in person at Nat Bailey Stadium.

After an off-day Monday, the C's hit the road for the first time this year as they travel to Everett, WA to take on the AquaSox (Mariners) Tuesday through Sunday. First pitch of Tuesday's game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Funko Field and can be heard on the Sportsnet Radio Network.

To learn more about the 2023 Rainout Policy, CLICK HERE. For further questions or concerns relating to today's rain out, please email tickets@canadiansbaseball.com.

