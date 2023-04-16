Hillsboro Takes Series Over Everett Despite Loss

April 16, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - The day after allowing 20 runs, 17 hits and 13 walks, the Hops allowed nine runs on 12 hits and 12 walks. Marcos Tineo started for Hillsboro, making his franchise record 54th pitching appearance in a Hops' uniform. For the third time in the series, the Hops offense had four or fewer hits. Despite the 9-2 loss, Hillsboro took the series four games to two and has won the first two series' of 2023.

Hillsboro's two runs of the game came in the third inning, on a pair of sacrifice flies by Kevin Graham and Gavin Logan. Wilderd Patino had a bunt single in the inning, his seventh single of the season - none of which have left the infield.

The Hops briefly held onto a 2-0 lead, but Everett took it right back with three runs in the fourth and three in the sixth. AquaSox left-hander Reid VanCcoter was brilliant over six innings, allowing just two runs without walking a hitter. He retired 12 hitters in a row, including eight straight groundouts and three consecutive innings where he retired the side.

The bottom of the Everett order did damage yet again, with their six through nine hitters reaching base a combined ten times and drove in six runs. Sanchez had two hits, three runs scored and two RBI, Ramirez had three hits and two RBI, Welch had two hits and two RBI and Bednar had a hit, two walks and stole home.

Bednar's steal of home was the third of the series, adding him to a list with Patino and Clase. They all happened with runners on first and third in a double steal situation, where the catcher's throw to second allowed the runner from third to score.

After using two position players (Malave and Ortiz) on the mound yesterday, Hillsboro once again turned to Channy Ortiz to get the final out of the eighth. Ortiz and Malave became just the second and third Hillsboro position players to pitch in a game. Galli Cribbs Jr. is the only other Hop position player to pitch in a game.

Hillsboro won the series and will head to Eugene on Tuesday with a 6-2 record and sitting in first place in the Northwest League.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.