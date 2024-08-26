Offensive Struggles Continue in 6-1 Loss

The Chicago Dogs losing streak reached three games tonight as the offensive struggles continued in a 6-1 loss to the Lake Country Dockhounds tonight at Impact Field.

Lake Country jumped out to a 5-0 lead after an inning and a half, the exclamation point being a three-run home run off the bat of Curtis Terry in the first inning. The Dogs' only run of the game came in the seventh inning, as Marty Costes hit his second homer of the year, but that is all Chicago would score as the Dogs have only scored three runs in their last twenty-seven innings of play.

Marty Anderson did not make it out of the second inning in his first start for Chicago, allowing four hits and five runs in an inning plus. Connor Curlis, Chad Pike, and Thomas King combined for eight innings of one run, five hit ball for Chicago, who only lead the Dockhounds by a game for third place in the Eastern Division.

The Dogs look to avoid the sweep tomorrow at 3pm behind rookie Brady Miller (2-0 4.78). Miller was outstanding in his last start up in Milwaukee, tossing six and two thirds' innings of shutout ball allowing only three hits. Lake Country will counter with Sterling Sharp (1-2 3.29). All Chicago Dogs games are streamed, live and free on aabaseball.tv.

