Dogs Snap 3 Game Skid in 7-1 Victory

August 26, 2024 - American Association (AA)

The Chicago Dogs, behind Johnni Turbo's three RBI and Brady Miller's six innings of one run ball, snapped a three-game skid today, beating Lake Country in the final game of their three-game series today in Rosemont.

The Dogs jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning as Jacob Teter picked up his 88th RBI of the year with a single to right. That places Teter tied for second all time for the Dogs for RBI in a single season, trailing only Keon Barnum, who had 90 in 2019.

After the Dockhounds would tie it at 1, Turbo would pick up his first of three RBI on the day with a sac fly to right. Turbo would drive in another run in the seventh, scoring Brantley Bell with a single, making it 3-1. The Dogs would tack on four more in the eighth inning as Bell would hit a two-run triple and would score on Narciso Crook's triple one batter later.

The seven runs were more than enough for Miller, who went at least six innings for his fourth consecutive start. He allowed seven hits, two walks and struck out four, while improving to 3-0 on the year. Joey Marciano earned his 24th save of the year, pitching the final two innings, striking out three.

The Dogs are off tomorrow but start a critical three game series with the Milwaukee Milkmen on Tuesday. Chicago can clinch their fourth straight playoff appearance as early as Wednesday as they currently lead Milwaukee by six games with seven games left to play. All Chicago Dogs games are streamed, live and free on aabaseball.tv.

