Miss Needing Brooms, 'Hounds Fall in Series Finale

August 26, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Rosemont, Ill. - Unable to break out the brooms and complete the sweep of the Chicago Dogs, the Lake Country DockHounds fell in the finale 7-1.

The loss concludes an excellent stretch of baseball since the last off day for the DockHounds at 10-3 while playing in 13 consecutive days. Lake Country entered the stretch a half a agame behind the Milwaukee Milkmen for the playoff spot in the East division, and will go into the final week with a three game lead over Milwaukee.

Sterling Sharp tossed four innings and escaped a couple of jams to only allow one run. Each reliever who started an inning following Sharp, Jack Washburn, Jose Lopez, and Mitchell Mueller, allowed at least one run.

Ryan Hernandez brought home the only run of the day, plating Chavez Young with a single in the fifth inning. Lake Country stranded a runner in scoring position in the first four innings.

Tuesday begins a seven-game home stand to conclude the 2024 season. The DockHounds can clinch their first ever postseason berth as early as Thursday with their magic number at five.

