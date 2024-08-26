Chicago Offense Struggles, Drops Series Opener, 4-0

John Baker limited the high-powered Lake Country offense to just five hits and one run over seven innings of work, but it was not enough as Chicago's offense struggled for a second consecutive game as the Dockhounds took game one of the three game series, 4-0.

Lake Country scored in the third inning as Chavez Young doubled home former major league catcher Deivy Grullon making it 1-0. It stayed that way until the eighth when Young again struck. He drove a pitch to left center field scoring two and ending at third base with a triple. The former Toronto Blue Jay farmhand went 2-4 with three RBI.

That was all the run support the Dockhounds would need as Brett Conine and four relievers combined to limit the Dog offense to seven singles. Conine earned the win, throwing five scoreless innings, while Baker dropped to 5-4 on the year.

The loss by Chicago moves Lake Country within two games of the third place Dogs in the Eastern Division and just three games behind Kane County for second.

Game two is set for tomorrow night, at 6pm. LHP Marty Anderson makes his Impact Field debut for the Dogs and will start his first game since 2021, while Bryan Bonnell gets the nod for Lake Country. All Chicago Dogs games are streamed, live and free on aabaseball.tv.

