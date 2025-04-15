Offensive Onslaught Leads Fort Myers to 9-4 Victory over Bradenton

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels totaled a season-high 12 hits in their 9-4 win over the Bradenton Marauders on Tuesday night at Hammond Stadium.

Fort Myers (5-5) got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first, after Byron Chourio drew his sixth leadoff walk of the season. A walk to Yasser Mercedes and a single by Poncho Ruiz loaded the bases, before Jose Rodriguez popped out to record the first out of the inning.

Peyton Carr then reached on an error by Bradenton (3-7) third baseman Jhonny Severino, allowing Chourio to score and putting the Mussels in front 1-0.

Severino was the first batter in the top of the second inning, and blasted a solo home run to left to tie the game at one.

Michael Carpenter made the second start of his professional career, allowing one run on the solo homer, while striking out three Marauder batters over two-plus innings of work.

Liam Rocha (1-1) was first out of the bullpen, coming into the game with two runners aboard in the third inning. He escaped the jam unscathed, getting Severino to strike out and Yordany De Los Santos to pop out to end the threat.

The Mighty Mussels offense exploded in the bottom of the third. Mercedes singled through the left side to begin the frame, followed by a walk to Ruiz to put two runners on for Rodriguez. Rodriguez then lashed an opposite field, two-run triple to right-center field, scoring both runners and putting Fort Myers ahead 3-1. The triple was his first since he hit three in 2022 in the Dominican Summer League.

Later in the inning with the bases loaded, Miguel Briceno singled to left field, scoring Carr to take a 4-1 lead.

The final run of the inning came on a wild pitch from Bradenton reliever Joaquin Tejada, as Daniel Pena scored to make it 5-1 Fort Myers after three complete. It was the second time this season that the Mussels have batted around in an inning.

Fort Myers added on another run in the fourth, again scoring on a wild pitch, as Rodriguez touched home to push the lead to 6-1.

Bradenton responded with its second solo homer of the night, as Pirates No. 2 prospect Konnor Griffin went to the opposite field in the top of the fifth inning off Mussels' reliever Kade Bragg. The homer cut into the deficit, making it 6-2.

The Mussels would again answer in the bottom of the fifth. Angel Del Rosario led off the inning, reaching on a three-base error by Bradenton right fielder Joel Mendez. One batter later, Chourio roped an opposite field single to left, scoring Del Rosario and putting Fort Myers ahead 7-2.

After a leadoff walk to Maddux Houghton in the eighth inning, Carr hammered a triple to right field, scoring Houghton, as the lead swelled to 8-2. Pena was next into the batter's box and singled through the right side to make it 9-2.

Jacob Kisting earned the three inning save for his first professional save. He allowed a pair of unearned runs in the top of the ninth inning after an error by Briceno extended the game with two outs.

It was another stellar night for the Mussels bullpen, as Rocha, Brock Stewart, Bragg, Brady Feigl and Kisting combined to allow just one earned run while striking out nine hitters across seven frames.

The Mighty Mussels will be back in action for game two of the series at Hammond Stadium on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.. AA rehabber Christian MacLeod (0-0, 0.00) gets the ball for Fort Myers, squaring off against Bradenton right-hander Clevari Tejada (0-1, 11.57). Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

