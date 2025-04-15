Sanchez's Slam, Leones' Line Shot Leads Blowout Win

April 15, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Carlos Sanchez crushed a grand slam and drove in six, Luis Leones added a three-run home run, and the Daytona Tortugas pounced on the Jupiter Hammerheads 17-6 in the series opener Tuesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona (5-5) drew 14 walks and held Jupiter (5-5) to just three hits, as the Tortugas scored the second-most runs in franchise history.

In the top of the first, Jupiter took advantage of a Daytona miscue to jump in front. Starlyn Caba led off with a walk, stole second, then with one out scored when a groundball rolled through a defender's legs to score the first run.

Daytona got the run right back as Kyle Henley led off with a single, stole second, then went to third on a flyout. With two outs, a wild pitch brought home Henley to tie the game, 1-1.

Jupiter, though, answered right back in the second. A pair of walks put two on with two out for Ian Lewis, who rolled a ground ball to short. However, a wild throw to first scored a run and extended the inning. Starlyn Caba followed with a two-run single to put the Hammerheads up 4-1.

The score stayed that way until the fourth, when Daytona flipped the game in their direction. The first six batters in the inning reached for the Tortugas, with a wild pitch scoring Sammy Stafura, then two more runs scoring on bases-loaded walks by Jacob Friend and Leones to tie the game. Two batters later, Sanchez broke the tie by lining a drive 362 feet the other way over the left-field wall, putting the Tortugas ahead 8-4 on the first Daytona grand slam of 2025.

After entering with two on and two outs in the third, Daytona reliever Trent Hodgdon settled things down on the mound as he pitched scoreless fourth and fifth innings. Hodgdon (2-0) threw 2.1 hitless frames, striking out three and working around two walks to put himself in line for the win.

Daytona added more in the fifth as they loaded the bases once more. With two outs, Sanchez came through again, this time with a single through the right side, scoring two more runs to give him a six-RBI night. A throwing error allowed a third run to score, pushing the lead to 11-4, Daytona.

In the sixth, Cole Schoenwetter entered and ran into trouble right out of the gate, allowing two hits and a walk. One run scored before he started a 1-6-3 double play, which brought in a second run, but also put his outing on track, as he ended the inning shortly thereafter with an 11-6 lead.

Daytona then followed with another big inning. Two walks opened the frame ahead of Bernard Moon, whose second hit of the night brought in a run, then a wild pitch brought in Esmith Pineda. Three batters later, Leones ripped a line drive over the right field fence for his first home of the season, extending the lead to 16-6.

An inning later, Daytona added their final run of the night, as Friend reached for the fifth time in the game, drawing his second bases-loaded walk of the night to push Daytona's advantage to 17-6.

Schoenwetter did the rest. After his shaky sixth, the right-hander allowed just two baserunners over the final three innings and ran into no significant trouble. He wound up throwing the final 4.0 innings, earning his first career save to close out a blowout victory.

Daytona plays game two of the six-game series at Jackie Robinson Ballpark against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Wednesday night, which will be our first Belly Buster Wednesday, featuring all-you-can-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, popcorn, and Little Caesar's Pizza for just a $6 upcharge to your ticket. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30. Pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on the Tortugas Radio Network at 6:20 p.m.

Tickets for every Tortugas home game are available on our website, by calling 386-257-3172, or by visiting the Jackie Robinson Ballpark box office at 110 E. Orange Avenue.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.