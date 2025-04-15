Tibbitts Goes Deep, Dunedin Falls in Series Opener to Lakeland

Dunedin, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays fell to the Lakeland Flying Tigers 4-2 on Tuesday night at TD Ballpark in game one of a six-game series.

RHP Colby Holcombe (5 IP, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 H, 3 BB, 7 K) took the loss, allowing two earned runs in five frames with seven strikeouts. His five innings pitched and seven strikeouts both marked career highs. Holcombe reached 95.9 MPH on his fastball and induced 13 whiffs on 37 swings in the outing for a 35% whiff rate. Over eight career appearances (seven starts) with Dunedin dating back to last season, Holcombe has pitched to a 2.25 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 24 innings.

LHP Johan Simon (3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 2 K) fired three shutout innings in relief and fanned a pair while allowing only one hit. Over his last two games, Simon has allowed one run in five innings of work with seven strikeouts. The left-hander topped out at 93.9 MPH with his fastball on the mound and induced two whiffs on two swings against his slider.

1B Brock Tibbitts (1-for-3, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB) launched his first homer of the season, a solo blast in the 2nd inning to open the scoring. Tibbitts has an RBI in six straight games and has reached base in eight straight games to begin his season. His nine RBI this season lead the team and are T-5th in the Florida State League. Tibbitts homer left the bat at 95 MPH, and he's deposited seven balls off the bat at 95+ MPH this season with a maximum exit velocity of 110.4 MPH.

