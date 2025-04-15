Marauders Fall 9-4 in Series Opener with Mussels

April 15, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders fell 9-4 to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels in their series opener at Hammond Stadium on Tuesday.

With no score in the bottom of the first, the Mussels loaded the bases on two walks and a single. With one out, Peyton Carr sent a sharp grounder under the glove of Marauders third basemen Jhonny Severino. On the error, one run scored to give Fort Myers a 1-0 lead.

Leading off the top of the second, Severino stepped to the plate, and blasted a solo shot to the berm in left to knot the game at 1-1. The homer marked his second in as many games.

Still tied in the bottom of the third, the Mussels rallied again when Yasser Mercedes singled, and Poncho Ruiz walked to place runners at first and second. The next hitter was Jose Rodriguez, who lined a two-run triple to right that gave the Mussels a 3-1 lead.

Fort Myers tacked on one more in the inning and another in the fourth to jump to a 5-1 advantage.

Leading off the top of the fifth, Konnor Griffin belted an opposite-field homer to right to cut the deficit to 5-2. Griffin now has two longballs and four extra-base hits in his last three games.

After the Mussels added on two more runs in the bottom of the eighth, Bradenton rallied for two more in the top of the ninth when Axiel Plaz sent a two-run double to center, capping scoring at 9-4.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 3-7 on the season, while Fort Myers moved to 5-5. The two return to Hammond Stadium tomorrow for game two of the series with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:50 on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

