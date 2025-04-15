Four-Run Eighth Isn't Enough to Bridge Early Deficit

April 15, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

VERO BEACH, FL - The Clearwater Threshers (6-4) and Palm Beach Cardinals (7-3) celebrated the legacy of Jackie Robinson with a Tuesday night game at Holman Stadium, where his Dodgers used to play Spring Training. The Threshers fell 10-5 to Palm Beach to open up their series, which continues back in Palm Beach on Wednesday.

Each team put up two hits in the first inning, but the Cardinals' second hit was a bases-clearing triple that put Palm Beach ahead 2-0. The runner on third scored on a balk shortly after to give the Cardinals a three-run lead after the opening frame.

Dante Nori began the top of the fourth inning with a single off Palm Beach starter Brandt Thompson. He moved to second on a groundout and to third on a wild pitch before scoring on Brady Day's triple that cut the Cardinals' lead to 3-1. That lasted until the sixth inning, when the Cardinals posted four runs to take a 7-1 lead. They added three more after the stretch in the seventh to extend their advantage to nine runs.

The Threshers tried to mount a comeback beginning in the eighth inning. Nolan Beltran doubled with one out in the frame before Aroon Escobar crushed a two-run homer out to left-centerfield to cut the deficit to 10-3. Dante Nori singled and the next two batters, Eduardo Tait and Joel Dragoo, both walked to load the bases. Day was also walked, plating Nori since the bases were loaded. Next up was Carter Mathison, who hit a fly ball to deep center that scored Tait to bring the score to 10-5.

Despite getting two of their first three batters aboard to start the ninth, the Threshers couldn't push another run across, finishing with a 10-5 loss to the Palm Beach Cardinals.

Luke Gabrysh (0-1) allowed three runs on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 2.0 innings to take the loss. Ryan Dromboski allowed one hit and struck out two in 3.0 shutout innings. Jake Eddington walked two and struck out one, allowing five runs on four hits in 1.1 innings. Erik Ritchie allowed two runs on two hits with two walks and one strikeout in 0.2 frames. Saul Teran allowed one hit and one walk but struck out three batters in 1.0 inning.

Clearwater got hits on the first two pitches of the game...Nori set a new career high with his first career three-hit game...Day's RBI triple was the first triple hit by a Thresher in 2025...Escobar had his second three-hit game of the season...He has homered in the opening game of each of the last two series...The Threshers travel to Palm Beach on Wednesday to continue their series against the Palm Beach Cardinals...First pitch on Wednesday evening will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

