Mets Blast 4 Home Runs, Demolish Tarpons 17-6

April 15, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets returned to Clover Park with an emphatic 17-6 demolition of the Tampa Tarpons in the series opener between the teams on Tuesday night.

The Mets belted four homers in the game, including two by first baseman Trace Willhoite. Colin Houck mashed a three-run homer off the top of the batter's eye. Minor league rehabber Jared Young ripped a two-run shot in the first inning.

The Mets started the scoring early with three runs in the first inning. Houck hit a one out triple and Young hit the next pitch for a homer for a 2-1 lead. A.J. Ewing contributed a two-out RBI single to make it 3-1.

The Mets broke the game open with eight runs in the second inning to go up 11-1. Houck and Willhoite clubbed three-run homers in the frame.

Most of the damage was done against Tampa starter Andrew Landry, who surrendered 10 runs (nine earned) in just 1.1 innings of work.

The Mets pounded out 14 hits. Young went 3 for 3 with the homer, a double, single, walk, two RBI and two runs scored. He played seven innings in left field.

New York Mets infielder/outfielder Jeff McNeil (right oblique) continued his MLB rehab assignment. McNeil went 1 for 3 with a pair of walks while playing seven innings at second base. McNeil has hit safely in all three rehab games.

Houck finished 2 for 5 with the homer, triple and three RBI. Yonatan Henriquez went 2 for 5. Marco Vargas scored three runs. Jeremy Rodriguez went 1 for 3 with two walks, two runs and a RBI. Daiverson Gutierrez registered a hit in the second inning to extend his hitting streak to six games to start the season.

All nine Mets starters recorded a hit.

Mets starting pitcher Wellington Aracena logged 3.1 innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits.

Irving Cota was credited with the win. He pitched 2.2 innings and gave up his lone hit and run on a solo homer to Engelth Urena.

Hunter Hodges pitched 2.0 innings of hitless relief on just 20 pitches.

Hoss Brewer only needed three pitches in the ninth inning to record three ground outs to end the game in a non-save situation.

The Mets (5-5) and Tarpons (5-5) play the second game of their series at Clover Park on Wednesday. It's Education Day at the ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 11:10 a.m.

