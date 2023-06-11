Offense Carries C's to Series Win

EVERETT, WA - The Canadians won their third consecutive game over the Everett AquaSox [Mariners] this week with a 10-6 triumph at Funko Field late Sunday afternoon.

Trailing 1-0, the C's jumped in front with two runs in the top of the fourth. Andres Sosa laced a single to left to start the frame then Alex De Jesus doubled into the right field corner to tie the score. With two outs and Garrett Spain at the dish, a pop up on the infield turned into a sun-aided RBI single that put the Canadians in front 2-1.

Two homers in the seventh padded the Vancouver advantage. Dasan Brown smoked an 0-1 pitch over the right field wall for his second homer of the year and a Lyle Lin single set the table for a two-run shot from Michael Turconi later in the frame that made it 5-1.

After Everett got a run back in the bottom of the seventh, a five-run top of the ninth proved to be crucial for the C's. A double by Spain started the stanza before singles from Brown and Lin loaded the baes for Alan Roden. The third rounder from last year's draft lined a two-RBI single into center to put Vancouver ahead 7-2 and Cade Doughty, the #8 Blue Jays prospect, walloped a three-run homer with two outs three batters later to run it to 10-2.

Roden's single proved to be the game-winning hit and Doughty's blast was much needed insurance after the AquaSox sent all nine men to the plate in the ninth and scored four runs on three hits and two walks, but Justin Kelly was called upon with the score 10-6 and got the final two outs to secure the game and the series.

The bottom three hitters in the Canadians lineup - Spain, Brown and Lin - finished with two hits apiece to pace the offense. Eight of nine starters had knock in the game.

With the win, the C's take four of six from the AquaSox in their final visit to Funko Field this year. Vancouver will wake up on Tuesday tied for first place in the Northwest League after Spokane lost in Hillsboro earlier this afternoon. There are nine games left in the first half.

After an off day on Monday, the C's welcome the Hillsboro Hops [D-Backs] to Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium for a six-game series that begins on Tuesday night. Tickets, promotions and information are available at CanadiansBaseball.com.

