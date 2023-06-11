Series Finale Concludes on Sunday Fun Day

June 11, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







We wrap up our series with the Vancouver Canadians on Sunday, June 11th, at 4:05 PM and we'll be sporting our Sunday blues. Once the game is over it's Kids Run the Bases, fulfilling their dreams of circling the bases on a professional baseball diamond, thanks to Port of Subs.

Get an autograph before the game! Sunday marks another Signature Sunday game! Prior to the game, from 3:00 to 3:30, Leon Hunter Jr and Matt Willrodt will be signing autographs outside the Frog Shop! Get yours today! Players appearing are subject to change.

As a reminder, our Marvel Defenders Of The Diamond Jersey auction is still underway. Bidding ends at8 PM PST onMonday, June 12th.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.