Series Finale Concludes on Sunday Fun Day
June 11, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release
We wrap up our series with the Vancouver Canadians on Sunday, June 11th, at 4:05 PM and we'll be sporting our Sunday blues. Once the game is over it's Kids Run the Bases, fulfilling their dreams of circling the bases on a professional baseball diamond, thanks to Port of Subs.
Get an autograph before the game! Sunday marks another Signature Sunday game! Prior to the game, from 3:00 to 3:30, Leon Hunter Jr and Matt Willrodt will be signing autographs outside the Frog Shop! Get yours today! Players appearing are subject to change.
As a reminder, our Marvel Defenders Of The Diamond Jersey auction is still underway. Bidding ends at8 PM PST onMonday, June 12th.
• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...
Northwest League Stories from June 11, 2023
- Series Finale Concludes on Sunday Fun Day - Everett AquaSox
- No-No Highlights Doubleheader Sweep - Vancouver Canadians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.