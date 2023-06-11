No-No Highlights Doubleheader Sweep

June 11, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







EVERETT, WA - A combined no-hitter by Devereaux Harrison and Matt Svanson capped a doubleheader sweep for the Canadians over the Everett AquaSox [Mariners] at Funko Field on Saturday night. It was the first no-no the C's have completed since becoming a Blue Jays affiliate and the first since at least 2005 when digital record keeping in Minor League Baseball began.

GAME 1 - Canadians 8, AquaSox 2

Before the historic showing in game two, Vancouver took care of business in game one to even the series at two games apiece. They took an early lead with a run in the first after an Alan Roden lead-off double, a stolen base and a sacrifice fly from Andres Sosa. Everett responded with two in the home half thanks in part to four walks, the last of which came with the bases loaded, but starter Dahian Santos escaped the inning with no further damage.

The game stayed tied until the Canadians erupted for five runs in the fifth. With two on and nobody out, Peyton Williams launched his second homer of the season to put the C's in front 5-2. After Everett walked the bases loaded, Alan Roden laced a two-RBI single to pad the advantage.

Alex De Jesus and Gabby Martinez set the table for an insurance run in the seventh after a single and a double, respectively, before an RBI ground out from Michael Turconi made it 8-2.

On the slope, Kevin Miranda (W, 1-0) scattered two hits, a walk and six strikeouts over four innings of shutout relief to earn the first High-A win of his career.

GAME 2 - Canadians 2, AquaSox 0

The story in game two was Canadians starter Devereaux Harrison (W, 2-0). In what was just the fourth start of his professional career, the right-hander was marvelous over six hitless innings. He retired the first seven batters of his night before issuing a one-out walk in the third, which he promptly erased with a little help from right-fielder Garrett Spain on a 9-3 double play.

He walked the first batter of the fourth but proceeded to strike out the next five consecutive hitters before a two-out free pass in the fifth. The Vacaville, CA native stranded that runner with an inning-ending punchout for a career-high eight Ks then retired the side in order in the sixth to complete his night.

Vancouver's offense did enough to back Harrison's incredible effort with two runs in the top of the second. Martinez and Devonte Brown got things started with a single then Jommer Hernandez bounced a base hit up the middle to break the scoreless tie. Roden followed with a run-scoring base hit of his own to put the C's in front 2-0.

Matt Svanson (S, 3) slammed the door with two strikeouts in the ninth, the second of which came on a 3-2 pitch to #15 Mariners prospect Axel Sanchez - who has led the Frogs offense this week - to strand the tying run in the on-deck circle.

With the pair of wins, the Canadians have secured a series split and will aim to win their first series at Funko Field this year in the finale on Sunday. Despite their best efforts, they remain a game behind Spokane [Rockies] for first place in the Northwest League after the Indians rallied from a 9-2 deficit in Hillsboro to win 14-12 and go up 5-0 in their six-game set against the Hops [Diamondbacks] at Ron Tonkin Field this week. There are 10 games remaining in the first half of the season.

Newcomer Ryan Jennings is scheduled to make his High-A debut for the Canadians in Sunday's game. He'll be opposed by Brandon Schaeffer at 4:05 p.m. Coverage is available on CanadiansBaseball.com, the MiLB First Pitch app and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 11, 2023

No-No Highlights Doubleheader Sweep - Vancouver Canadians

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.