Ninth Inning Rally Comes up Short; Sox Lose 10-6

June 11, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: Despite scoring four times in the ninth inning, the AquaSox dropped their third straight game to the Vancouver Canadians 10-6 on Sunday.

The AquaSox got on the board in the third as Harry Ford hit a deep triple to score Blake Rambusch. Rambush had reached base on a walk and stole second to get himself into scoring position. Everett couldn't hold the lead as Vancouver answered in the fourth inning with a double by Alex De Jesus and a single by Garret Spain to take the lead 2-1.

The score would remain the same until the seventh inning when the AquaSox turned to the bullpen. Dasan Brown and Michael Turconi welcomed Luis Curvelo into the game with home runs as Vancouver scored three times. James Parker tried to keep the game close in the bottom of the inning when he hit an opposite field home run to right field, his seventh of the season.

The game unraveled in the top of the ninth as Vancouver exploded for five runs giving themselves an eight-run lead, but Everett wasn't done. Erik Stock hit a sacrifice fly to score Parker and a few batters later Ford homed to centerfield to make it a 10-6 contest. Vancouver then called Justin Kelly in from the bullpen, and he slammed the door on the rally.

AquaSox starter Brandon Schaeffer, who picked up the win in the first game, took the loss despite pitching well, giving up only two earned runs in 6.0 innings of work.

Everett had four stolen bases in the game, two each by Rambush and Sanchez.

The attendance was 3,025.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox head out on the road for a 12-game road trip starting with a matchup versus the Tri-City Dust Devils on Tuesday, June 13 which can be heard on North Sound 1380 KRKO Radio. The Frogs return to the friendly confines of Funko Field for a six-game homestand against the Eugene Emeralds beginning Wednesday, June 28th.

