Offence Hot, Duncan Dominant in Fargo

FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (2-0) beat the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (0-2) 15-1 at Newman Outdoor Field on Saturday evening.

The Goldeyes scored three times in the top of the first, and went on to score in seven different innings. All nine Goldeyes' starters had at least one base hit.

Kevin Lachance led off the game and reached first on an error by RedHawks' shortstop Cito Culver. After Darnell Sweeney walked, RedHawks' starting pitcher Tyler Pike struck out the next two batters. A passed ball moved runners to second and third, and Lachance scored the game's first run when Kyle Martin's groundball up the middle resulted in another error by Culver. Logan Hill and Jordan George followed with back-to-back RBI singles.

Roy Morales drew a leadoff walk in the second and went to third when Lachance doubled to the wall in left-centre. Sweeney made it 4-0 with a sacrifice fly to centre that also pushed Lachance to third. Eric Wood drove in Lachance with an RBI groundout to shortstop.

Martin led off the top of the third with a home run to right-centre. A Hill single to left and a four-pitch walk to George led to an RBI single to left-centre by Morales.

Winnipeg added two more runs in the fourth to open a 9-0 lead. Wood and John Nester opened the frame with back-to-back singles. Martin chased home Wood with a single through the right side, while Nester came home on a double play grounder from Hill.

Goldeyes' starter Frank Duncan (1-0) pitched six shutout innings on three hits to earn the win. Duncan walked none, struck out four, and threw only 80 total pitches.

Sweeney doubled home Lachance in the top of the seventh, and the Goldeyes made it 11-0 in the eight on a Darvill fielder's choice.

After the RedHawks scored their lone run in the bottom of the eighth on a Dario Pizzano fielder's choice, Winnipeg answered back with four runs in the top of the ninth. Sweeney connected on another RBI double and was driven home on a single from Wood. Wes Darvill hit a two-run single with the bases loaded to provide the game's final margin.

RedHawks' starting pitcher Tyler Pike (0-1) took the loss, allowing seven runs, four earned, on six hits in three innings. Pike walked three and struck out three.

Nate Antone pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth for Winnipeg.

Hill finished with four hits, which tied a career single-game high. Lachance scored four runs. Goldeyes' hitters saw 225 total pitches in the victory.

The three-game series concludes Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. Kevin McGovern (0-0, 0.00) faces right-hander Ryan Williams (0-0, 0.00). All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

