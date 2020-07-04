Dogs Make Late Charge But Drop First Game of 2020

FRANKLIN, Wisconsin - The Skinny: Down by one run in the ninth, Tyler Ladendorf belted a two-out, two-strike double to set up an opportunity for the Dogs, but Milwaukee closer Myles Smith shut the door with a strikeout to deal Chicago its first loss of 2020, 4-3.

Winning Pitcher: LHP David Holmberg (1-0). Line: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

Losing Pitcher: RHP Eddie Butler (0-1). Line: 4.2 IP, 6 H 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

Save: RHP Myles Smith (1). Line: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Star of the Game: Justin Goossen-Brown, RHP. Goossen-Brown made his 2020 debut with two scoreless innings out of the bullpen to keep the Dogs within striking distance.

Next:

Who? Dogs vs. Milkmen, Game 3

Where? Franklin Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

When? Tomorrow, 1:00 p.m. CDT

Pitching matchup? LHP Thomas Dorminy (0-0) vs. RHP Dylan Baker (0-0)

Takeaway: Milwaukee's bats were dead in last night's opener. This afternoon, they arose, punctuated by a David Washington two-run double in the fifth inning to put the Milkmen up, 4-3. That score held for the rest of the day as the Milkmen emerged as victors.

Extra Bite: Edwin Arroyo has had a nice start to the season. After two hits last night, the second baseman tallied a single and a run today.

