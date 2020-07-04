Lambson and Martin Lead Goldeyes to Opening Day Win over RedHawks

FARGO, N.D. - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks got a solid outing from starter Bradin Hagens, who struck out 10 Winnipeg Goldeyes batters over 6.0 innings pitched in the American Association opener Friday night at Newman Outdoor Field, but couldn't get the win after Winnipeg rallied for six runs over the final three innings to earn a 9-5 win in front of 1,963 fans.

Hagens gave up three runs over the first four innings, including a two-run homer to right field by Winnipeg first baseman Kyle Martin in the fourth inning that made it 3-1 Goldeyes. The game continued to favor the Goldeyes as starting pitcher Mitchell Lambson pitched a gem by going 6 innings and only allowing one earned run on 5 hits, with one walk and seven strikeouts. He was perfect through the first three innings as he struck out five RedHawks batters in a row and got the win for the Winnipeg club.

As the RedHawks offense was stifled through the first three innings, newcomer Blake Grant-Parks got the team on the board with a solo home run in the bottom of the third. The 26-year-old Yuba City, Calif. native went 2-for-3 in his RedHawks debut in right field. He was one of five RedHawks players with multiple hits.

Winnipeg won the game late, scoring three runs over the final three innings to take a commanding 9-1 lead. Fargo-Moorhead mounted a comeback bid in the ninth inning and scored four runs, but ultimately didn't get enough runs across the plate to win the game.

Fargo-Moorhead and Winnipeg will continue the weekend series with a 5 p.m. Independence Day matchup Saturday evening at Newman Outdoor Field.

