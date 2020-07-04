Coulter Homers, But Slow Start Hobbles Birds in Game 2

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The St. Paul Saints jumped out to an early lead on Saturday night and never looked back as they took game two of the three game series 14-3 over Sioux Falls.

Home runs have been the bulk of the offense through two games in the 2020 season. It was the Canaries with four home runs on Friday night and on Saturday it was the Saints turn. The visitors blasted three home runs of their own to give them the win.

Clint Coulter was the player of the game for the Birds, ending up with three RBIs after he knocked a two-run shot out of the park in the bottom of the 8th to make the score 13-3.

The Saints got the scoring started in the top of the second with solo blast by John Silviano. Chis Chinea followed him with a double and was driven in on a single by Josh Allen. Allen would score two batters later on a two-run home run by Sebastian Zawada to give the Saints the early 4-0 advantage.

The Saints added two more in the fourth and one in the fourth and making the score 7-0. One more in the sixth made it 8-0 before the Birds got on the board.

The Canaries in the bottom of the sixth saw Clint Coulter drive in a run on a bases loaded hit by pitch to cut the deficit to 8-1.

The Birds eventually fell 14-3 in the contest.

Matt Solter earned the win for the Saints going five and two-thirds allowing just one unearned run.

Grady Wood took the loss for the Birds, who fall to 1-1 on the season.

The Canaries and Saints meet for the rubber game of their three-game series Sunday night at 5:05pm. Jake Zokan will pitch for Sioux Falls; Mike Devine will take the ball for St. Paul. Birds fans can find links to listen and watch the games on sfcanaries.com.

