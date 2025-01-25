Oceanic Take Round 1 in Battle of QMJHL Heavyweights
January 25, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Moncton Wildcats News Release
The Rimouski Oceanic toppled the Wildcats 5-3 Saturday night at the Avenir Centre in a battle of the Q's top clubs.
The Memorial Cup hosts held leads of 2-0 and 5-2 and received 2-goal efforts from Eriks Mateiko and Mael St. Denis. Wildcats goals to Dylan Gill (1st), Riley Sampson (7th) and Natan Grenier (2nd) at 19:01 of the third period.
The Oceanic poured 47 shots at Mathis Rousseau, while Moncton countered with 35 at William Lacelle. The Cats record moves to 34-8-2-0. The teams meet again for Round 2 on Wednesday, March 5 in Rimouski.
Moncton will visit the Eagles in Cape Breton next Thursday and host the Eagles Saturday night in upcoming action.
Three Stars:
1 #37 Mael St. Denis- RIM
2#14 DYLLAN GILL
3#16 Jonathan Fauchon- RIM
