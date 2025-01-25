Matt Butler's Late-Game Heroics Seal Gritty 3-1 Win Over Gatineau

January 25, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders delivered a thrilling 3-1 victory over the Gatineau Olympiques Friday night at the Eastlink Centre, fueled by relentless forechecking, standout goaltending, and clutch performances from their top players.

The win sets the stage for a quick turnaround as the Isles face the Rimouski Oceanic tomorrow at 2 PM.

1st Period: Gatineau Strikes First

The game opened with a fast-paced, physical tone as the Islanders set the tempo early, outshooting Gatineau 14-8 by the end of the frame.

Despite Charlottetown controlling much of the play, the Olympiques capitalized on a 2-on-1 opportunity just over 5 minutes into the period to take a 1-0 lead. The goal was reviewed for potential interference but ultimately stood.

Charlottetown's forecheck was relentless, with the top line of Ross Campbell, Simon Hughes, and Matt Butler creating havoc in the offensive zone.

A powerplay opportunity at the midway point gave the Isles a chance to equalize, but Gatineau's penalty kill held strong. Donald Hickey, making his 2nd straight start, was sharp in net turning away several dangerous chances to keep the Isles within one heading into the intermission.

2nd Period: Powers Ignites the Crowd

The Islanders wasted no time applying pressure in the 2nd period, earning a powerplay just 30 seconds in.

Though they couldn't convert, the momentum swung their way when Kyle Powers fired a rocket past the Gatineau netminder off a feed from Brayden Stumpf to tie the game at 1-1 with 16 minutes left in the period.

Charlottetown's penalty kill continued its stellar play, thwarting two Gatineau powerplay opportunities including one late in the period. Hickey's steady presence in goal, combined with a strong defensive effort, ensured the Olympiques remained frustrated.

By the end of the 2nd, the Islanders had a 24-14 shot advantage, setting the stage for a tense final period.

3rd Period: Butler Delivers the Game-Winner in front of family

With the game tied at 1-1, the Islanders stayed disciplined and patient in a physical, defensive battle.

Both teams exchanged chances, but Donald Hickey came up big with key saves, preserving the deadlock. Charlottetown's penalty kill shined once again, killing off a too-many-men penalty early in the 3rd to keep the Olympiques 0-for-4 on the powerplay.

The breakthrough came with just under 5 minutes to play when Matt Butler, who had been buzzing all night, ripped a shot past the Gatineau goalie to give the Islanders a 2-1 lead. The goal, assisted by linemates Ross Campbell and Simon Hughes, capped off a dominant performance by the Isles' top line.

Will Shields sealed the win with an empty-netter in the final minutes, sending the home crowd into a frenzy. Charlottetown outshot Gatineau 29-23 and earned their fifth win in six games to remain one of the hottest teams in the new year.

The Islanders will look to carry their momentum into tomorrow's matinee matchup against the Rimouski Oceanic, where Nicolas Ruccia is expected to get the start in goal. Puck drop is at 2 PM at the Eastlink Centre. It is Kids Run the Show Day so expect load of fun with special edition jerseys on display!

