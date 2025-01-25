Eagles Host Sags for Reconciliation at the Rink

January 25, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

It's Reconciliation at the Rink at Centre 200 on Sunday, and the Cape Breton Eagles are in action against the Chicoutimi Saguenéens. This afternoon's game is a rematch of last year's QMJHL quarter-final series that saw the Eagles sweep the Sags.

It's a big game in the standings for the Eagles. While Cape Breton has been battling Bathurst & Baie-Comeau for fourth in the Eastern Conference, the Eagles trail Chicoutimi by seven points for third place, with the Eagles holding a game in hand. Today is the first of two second half meetings between the Eagles & Saguenéens- the Sags being the only team in the QMJHL the Eagles have yet to play this season.

After recording two wins and a shootout loss during a three-game road trip in Quebec, the Eagles returned home Thursday to post a 5-3 victory over Gatineau. Jacob Newcombe (a former Saguenéen) was the first star with a hat trick and an assist, while Tomas Lavoie continues to produce on the backend as he collected three assists in the victory.

For Chicoutimi, this afternoon marks the end of a three Maritime swing that opened with a win in Saint John. and a loss in Halifax. It's a Saguenées side featuring former Eagle forwards Thomas Desruisseaux & Émile Ricard, the latter whom is making his first appearance as a visitor since being traded back in December. Another name to watch is Anaheim draft pick Maxim Massé, who has three multi-goal games in the month of January, while on the back end recent UMaine commit Loïc Usereau is fifth in scoring among blueliners (trailing Lavoie by four points.)

