Heavyweight Battle on Saturday Night in Moncton

January 25, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







There's nothing like Saturday night at the Avenir Centre, and tonight features the first meeting of the season for 2 built-to-win teams. The Wildcats (34-7-2-0) sit 1st in the QMJHL, while the retooled Memorial Cup host Oceanic (24-10-1-2) are 3rd overall.

The game also features a matchup between the top 2 scorers in the league. Rimouski's overager Jonathan Fauchon leads with 67 pts (31G, 37A) and 17 year-old Wildcat Caleb Desnoyers is hot on his heels with 62 points (27G, 35G). Caleb has rocketed up the scoring chart with 27 points over his last 15 games.

If you like local talent then this is the game for you - 4 Riverview kids will face-off, including the Gill brothers. Dyllan Gill and Dylan MacKinnon will defend the den against Spencer Gill and Jack Martin. Wildcats Preston Lounsbury & Caleb Cormier add to the mix of Moncton-area talent in this game. Moncton-born 17 year-old Connor Sturgeon rounds out the Oceanic defense.

For some Video Game Night fun, 15 video game characters will be hidden around the arena concourse. Find one, fill out 1 of 15 ballots (get here early to participate) and bring it to Fan Services for a chance to win a copy of NHL 25. We will also give out 3 more copies of NHL 25 to lucky fans during the game.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR SATURDAY

