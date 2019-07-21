Ober Leads Miracle To Sweep Of Fire Frogs

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Bailey Ober tossed five strong innings to pace the Miracle in a 3-2 rain shortened victory over the Florida Fire Frogs on Sunday afternoon at Osceola County Stadium.

A heavy rain storm caused the game to be called after eight innings. Ober (3-0) set down the first eight batters he faced and allowed one run on five hits. He walked one and struck out seven. Melvi Acosta threw the final three innings to earn his third save. He allowed one run and struck out five.

Fort Myers completed a three-game sweep and finished the season 6-0 at Osceola County Stadium. The Miracle opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the fourth. Trey Cabbage delivered an RBI double and Andrew Bechtold came up with an RBI ground out.

Florida's Brett Langhorne cut the lead in half with an RBI single in the fifth, but the Fire Frogs left the bases loaded against Ober.

In the eighth, Ryan Jeffers came through with an RBI single to put the Miracle back up by a pair. The insurance run would come in handy, when Kevin Josephina hit a solo home run in the bottom of the frame.

Jacob Pearson had two of the seven hits for the Miracle, a walk, and a run scored. He is 7-for-17 in his first five games with Fort Myers.

The Miracle travel to face Dunedin in the opener of a three-game series on Monday night. Right-hander Cole Sands will start for Fort Myers. First pitch is 6:30 p.m. ET.

