Mitchell, Marauders Trounce Tarpons, 13-2

TAMPA, Fla.- Despite tallying 12 hits, the Tarpons were held to two runs as Cal Mitchell drove in a career-high seven runs to power the Marauders to a 13-2 win in the series-finale on Sunday afternoon at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Tampa (15-17, 43-55) won the series, taking two-of-three over the weekend, but Bradenton (16-15, 52-45) avoids the sweep and clinches the season-series with a record of 9-8 against the Tarpons this season.

The Marauders scored quickly off RHP Shawn Semple in the first. Travis Swaggerty doubled and took third on an infield hit by Oneil Cruz before scoring on a groundout by Lucas Tancas. Mason Martin followed with an RBI double, scoring Cruz for a 2-0 lead.

RHP Max Kranick held Tampa hitless until Leonardo Molina lined a leadoff double in the third. Omar Carrizales followed with a single into center, scoring Molina to cut the deficit in half. Pablo Olivares then singled into center, and Diego Castillo legged out a bunt single, loading the bases with no outs.

The Tarpons were unable to take advantage, as Kranick got infield pop-outs by Oswaldo Cabrera and Steven Sensley before getting a groundout by Wilkerman Garcia to strand the bases loaded, preserving the 2-1 lead of Bradenton.

Semple retired the side in order in the second, stranded a one-out double by Cruz in the third and worked around a pair of two-out base runners in the fourth before the Marauders struck again in the fifth.

Swaggerty singled into left and Cruz hit a groundball to Sensley at first base, but Sensley threw wide of second, placing runners on the corners with no outs. Tancas followed with an RBI single and, one out later, Mitchell pulled a two-run double into right-center and scored on a double by Raul Hernandez, giving Bradenton a 6-1 lead.

Semple (L, 1-4) allowed six earned runs on nine hits in four and a third innings, walking one while striking out four on 82 pitches (53 strikes).

RHP Daniel Bies entered in relief and got a pair of flyouts to end the fifth but found trouble of his own in the sixth.

Lolo Sanchez was hit Bies, stole second and took third on a throwing error by catcher Donny Sands. One out later, Sanchez scored on a base hit by Cruz. A single by Tancas and walk by Martin loaded the bases before Mitchell slugged a grand slam over the Outfield Bar in right.

Tampa got a run back in the bottom of the sixth when Garcia singled and took second on a one-out hit by Kyle Gray before scoring on a single by Molina. Kranick got Carrizales to ground into a 4-6-3 double play to end the rally.

Kranick (W, 6-7) allowed a season-high 10 hits, but held the Tarpons to two earned runs in six innings, walking one while striking out three on 83 pitches (60 strikes) in his 10thquality start of the season (fourth against Tampa).

Bies got back-to-back strikeouts to end the sixth, but Bradenton added on in the seventh. Sanchez hit a leadoff double and scored on single by Swaggerty. Two outs later, Martin singled into center, and Mitchell tallied his seventh RBI with a base hit to right.

RHP Samuel Reyes (SV, 3) held the Tarpons scoreless on two hits and two walks while striking out a pair over the final three innings to earn a save for Bradenton. RHP Matt Wivinis picked up a strikeout while retiring all six batters he faced over the final two innings for Tampa.

Molina (3-for-4, 2B, RBI, R) logged his second-straight three-hit game, going 6-for-8 (HR, 2 2Bs, 5RBI, 3R) in that span. Castillo (2-for-4, BB) extended his on-base streak to 19 games, batting .333 (23-for-69) in that stretch. Sands (2-for-3, BB) and Carrizales (2-for-4, RBI) also had multi-hit games.

