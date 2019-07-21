Fort Myers Holds off Florida Before Fierce Rain, 3-2

July 21, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Florida Fire Frogs News Release





KISSIMMEE, FLA.: RHP Nolan Kingham pitched at a high-level once again on Sunday afternoon, but rain halted a Fire Frogs charge as the Fort Myers Miracle edged Florida, 3-2, in eight innings at Osceola County Stadium.

Kingham (4-8) twirled his fourth complete game of the season, yielding seven hits and two earned runs across eight innings of work while being saddled with the loss.

Fort Myers put up the first two tallies of the game in the fourth. Ryan Costello reached on a CJ Alexander fielding miscue and Jose Miranda singled to bring up Trey Cabbage. Cabbage slammed a two-run double for the lead. Andrew Bechtold's RBI groundout moved it to 2-0.

Florida got one back in the fifth. A walk to Logan Brown from RHP Bailey Ober and an infield single from Garrison Schwartz brought up Brett Langhorne. He delivered with a knock to center to trim the deficit to 2-1.

Langhorne went 2-3 at the plate with an RBI, notching his ninth multi-hit effort of the season.

Ober (3-0) grinded through five frames, permitting five hits and an earned run with seven strikeouts while receiving his first win since April.

Ryan Jeffers delivered the winning run in the eighth, following up a Jacob Pearson double with a base hit to push the Miracle lead to 3-1.

Pearson drew a walk and had two hits out of the 2 hole.

With steady rain falling, Kevin Josephina launched his second homer of the campaign out to left against RHP Melvi Acosta to cut the Fort Myers margin to 3-2.

Acosta bagged his third save of the season, pitching three stanzas of one-hit baseball while giving up the homer to Josephina and mixing in five punch outs.

The steady rain turned into a downpour and the game could not be continued. The Miracle secured a three-game series sweep with the rain-shortened win.

NEXT UP: The Fire Frogs travel to Lakeland to begin a three-game set against the Flying Tigers on Monday evening. First pitch will be fired off at 6:30 p.m.

Florida will return home to play a seven-game home stand over eight days beginning on Thursday against Daytona.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.