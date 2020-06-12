Northwest League Announces Postponement of 2020 Season

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Northwest League released the following statement today:

"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, the start of the 2020 Northwest League season is being delayed indefinitely. The League and its clubs will continue to monitor the situation and work with our Major League Baseball affiliates, while following the recommendations of public health officials and adhering to local reopening guidelines. As always, the health and safety of the Northwest League fans, players and staff members is our top priority. Additionally, the Northwest League vs. Pioneer League All-Star Game has been canceled."

In response to the Northwest League's announcement, the Spokane Indians have released the following statement:

"We understand and support the decision to postpone the start of the 2020 season announced by the Northwest League today. The health and safety of Indians fans, players, staff, and the Inland Northwest community has always been the top priority. Unfortunately, the Indians do not have any further information beyond what the Northwest League has announced at this time. Any additional updates on the 2020 season will be provided to fans and community members as they become available."

For general questions, please contact the Spokane Indians office at (509) 343-6886 or [email protected]

