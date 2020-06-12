Northwest League Postpones Start of 2020 Season

Keizer, OR - The Northwest League released the following statement today:

"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, the start of the 2020 Northwest League Season is being delayed indefinitely. The League and its clubs will continue to monitor the situation and work with our Major League Baseball affiliates, while following the recommendations of public health officials and adhering to local reopening guidelines. As always, the health and safety of the Northwest League fans, players and staff members is our top priority. Additionally, the Northwest League vs. Pioneer League All-Star Game has been canceled.

In response to the Northwest League's announcement, the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes made the following statement:

"While this is unfortunate, we whole-heartily support this decision to delay the start of the 2020 season," said Mickey Walker CEO for the Volcanoes. "It's the right thing to do for All concerned. We will provide any additional updates immediately once they become available. We sincerely appreciate our fans, their support and understanding during these difficult times."

