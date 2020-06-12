Northwest League Delays 2020 Season

June 12, 2020 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release





Today, Friday, June 12 at 12 p.m. PT, the Northwest League officially postponed the 2020 season indefinitely. In an official media advisory, they said:

"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, the start of the 2020 Northwest League season is being delayed indefinitely. The League and its clubs will continue to monitor the situation and work with our Major League Baseball affiliates, while following the recommendations of public health officials and adhering to local reopening guidelines. As always, the health and safety of the Northwest League fans, players and staff members is our top priority. Additionally, the Northwest League vs. Pioneer League All-Star Game has been canceled."

In response, here is a note to our fans:

Dear AquaSox fans,

We hope you are staying safe and healthy during this incredibly unique moment in our lifetime. Over the past several weeks, we have received a variety of questions about the status of our 2020 season. When will our season start? Will we have a season? Is it safe for baseball to return to Funko Field? We have all the same questions and wish, more than anything else, that we had answers for you. We take pride in keeping our fans informed; it has been difficult for us to be unable to provide answers for our fans.

Considering the Northwest League's statement officially delaying the start of our 2020 season, we would like to take a moment to thank you all. You have been patient and more than understanding as we attempt to navigate this uncharted territory.

To address the elephant in the room, we genuinely do not know if there will be a 2020 season. Although there are many signs pointing the season's cancelation, we respect Minor League Baseball and MLB in their decision to exhaust every option before making such a historic announcement. This extended wait has been difficult for all Minor League franchises, but we are committed to the safety of our community above all else.

We are asking our fans to work with us in these pivotal moments. Our staff is ready for every possible outcome from the pending decision and the moment it happens will be ready to execute on every level.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for supporting us during this time and appreciating the many elements that go into something so unprecedented. We miss baseball. We miss AquaSox baseball. Most of all, we miss you! We are anxiously awaiting the day we can open the gates at Funko Field to welcome you all home and loudly proclaim 'Play Ball".

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.