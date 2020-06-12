Northwest League Season Postponed Indefinitely

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, the start of the 2020 Northwest League season is being delayed indefinitely. The League and its clubs will continue to monitor the situation and work with our Major League Baseball affiliates, while following the recommendations of public health officials and adhering to local reopening guidelines. As always, the health and safety of the Northwest League fans, players and staff members is our top priority. Additionally, the Northwest League vs. Pioneer League All-Star Game has been canceled.

