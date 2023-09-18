North Division Championship Series Preview - Ducks vs. Barnstormers

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks are set to embark on the Atlantic League playoffs, which get underway on Tuesday, September 19. 2023 marks the 16th postseason appearance in franchise history, all in the last 19 seasons going back to 2004, and seventh in the past eight seasons dating back to 2015. Long Island earned a berth into the playoffs by virtue of winning the First Half North Division championship. Their opponent will be the Lancaster Barnstormers, the defending Atlantic League champions, who clinched a postseason berth this past week as the Second Half North Division champions. The Ducks are seeking their fifth championship in franchise history (2004, 2012, 2013, 2019), while the Barnstormers bid for their fourth league title (2006, 2014, 2022).

2023 NORTH DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES SCHEDULE

Game One Tue., September 19 Ducks at Barnstormers 6:30 p.m. Clipper Magazine Stadium

Game Two Wed., September 20 Ducks at Barnstormers 6:30 p.m. Clipper Magazine Stadium

Game Three Fri., September 22 Barnstormers at Ducks 6:35 p.m. Fairfield Properties Ballpark

Game Four* Sat., September 23 Barnstormers at Ducks 6:35 p.m. Fairfield Properties Ballpark

Game Five* Sun., September 24 Barnstormers at Ducks 5:05 p.m. Fairfield Properties Ballpark

* - If Necessary

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY

The North Division Championship Series will feature the second-ever postseason meeting between the Ducks and Barnstormers. The teams previously met in the 2012 Atlantic League Championship Series, when the Ducks were members of the Liberty Division and the Barnstormers were in the Freedom Division. Long Island won the series three games to two, splitting two games in Lancaster before taking two of three on Long Island. Dan Lyons was named the Championship Series Most Valuable Player after hitting a game-winning three-run double in the ninth inning of Game Two at Clipper Magazine Stadium and a walk-off bunt single in the ninth inning of the decisive Game Five on Long Island.

This year, the Barnstormers won the season series 13-9 over the Ducks. Lancaster owned a 4-3 edge in the seven games played on Long Island and a 9-6 advantage in the 15 games played in Pennsylvania. The Ducks have a 180-176 lead in the all-time series between the two teams, including a 94-78 advantage at the Duck Pond. However, the Barnstormers hold a 98-86 edge in Lancaster.

ROSTERS

Below are the 26-man active North Division Championship Series rosters (players listed alphabetically by position):

LONG ISLAND DUCKS LANCASTER BARNSTORMERS

PITCHERS PITCHERS

Al Alburquerque (RHP) Mike Adams (RHP)

Jack Anderson (RHP) Chandler Brierley (LHP)

Yaya Chentouf (RHP) Bret Clarke (RHP)

Ian Clarkin (LHP) Dominic DiSabatino (RHP)

Jake Fishman (LHP) Nick Duron (RHP)

Tom Hackimer (RHP) Ofreidy Gomez (RHP)

Joe Iorio (RHP) Garrett Granitz (RHP)

Jose Jose (LHP) Jared Lakind (LHP)

Kyle Lobstein (LHP) Brian Marconi (LHP)

Kevin Quackenbush (RHP) Luke Rettig (LHP)

Robert Stock (RHP) Matt Swarmer (RHP)

Franklin Van Gurp (RHP) Brady Tedesco (LHP)

Augie Vought (RHP) Brent Teller (RHP)

Jimmy Yacabonis (RHP)

CATCHERS CATCHERS

Carlos Castro Jack Conley

Hector Sanchez Anthony Peroni

INFIELDERS INFIELDERS

Brantley Bell Joseph Carpenter

Joe DeCarlo Yeison Coca

Jonathan Guzman Andretty Cordero

Scott Kelly Wilson Garcia

Ruben Tejada Trace Loehr

Sam Travis Melvin Mercedes

OUTFIELDERS OUTFIELDERS

Alejandro De Aza Shawon Dunston Jr.

Alex Dickerson Chris Proctor

Lew Ford Trayvon Robinson

Boog Powell Ariel Sandoval

Chad Sedio

COACHES COACHES

Wally Backman - Manager Ross Peeples - Manager

Lew Ford - Hitting Coach Jeff Bianchi - Hitting Coach

Luis Rodriguez - Pitching Coach Mark Johnson - Pitching Coach

Billy Broutzas - Bullpen Catcher Troy Steffy - First Base Coach

Greg Izzo - Bullpen Catcher

PITCHING MATCHUPS

The following are the probable pitching matchups for the North Division Championship Series (2023 Atlantic League stats):

GAME ONE

Ducks: RHP Robert Stock (9-4, 4.40 ERA) vs. Barnstormers: RHP Brent Teller (11-6, 5.69 ERA)

GAME TWO

Ducks: LHP Kyle Lobstein (5-5, 5.66 ERA) vs. Barnstormers: RHP Matt Swarmer (4-1, 3.69 ERA)

GAME THREE

Barnstormers: LHP Brady Tedesco (1-1, 2.25 ERA) vs. Ducks: LHP Ian Clarkin (3-5, 5.56 ERA)

GAME FOUR (IF NECESSARY)

Barnstormers: TBA vs. Ducks: TBA

GAME FIVE (IF NECESSARY)

Barnstormers: TBA vs. Ducks: TBA

FOLLOW ALONG

Those unable to make it out to the ballpark can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. The subscription service will live-stream every Atlantic League playoff game worldwide in 2023. Fans can follow a pitch-by-pitch account of each playoff game as well via MLB's Gameday Stringer.

Tickets to all Ducks home playoff games are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

Those wishing to attend Games One and Two in Lancaster can purchase tickets by visiting LancasterBarnstormers.com, calling (717) 509-4487 or visiting the Clipper Magazine Stadium box office.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

