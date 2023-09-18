Mendoza, Raquet Named Player, Pitcher of the Year; Hintzen Receives Thurman Award

(York, Pa.) - Infielder Drew Mendoza and pitcher Nick Raquet have been named the York Revolution's Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year, respectively, while pitcher J.T. Hintzen received the Corey Thurman Community Outreach Player of the Year Award. The awards were presented during a pre-game presentation on Saturday night at WellSpan Park.

Mendoza enjoyed one of the greatest seasons in York Revolution history. Entering Saturday's game (which Sunday's weather would make the last of the season), he led the league with a .344 batting average, a mark that would rank second highest in Revs history and made him just the third Atlantic League batting champion in Revs history. On Thursday night, he ripped his 40th double of the season, becoming just the third in Revs history and only the 11th player in Atlantic League history to reach that mark. He led the league in OPS and ranked third in on base percentage, second in total hits, fourth in extra-base hits, and tied for sixth in runs scored. Mendoza belted 15 home runs with 87 runs batted in, 88 runs scored, and 23 stolen bases. One of the most consistent performers in the league throughout the season, he batted a whopping .368 in 95 games from May 25 to September 15.

Raquet also recorded an amazing season. He turned in another dominant performance Friday night, earning his 13th win, tied for fourth-most in a season in club history and the team's highest total since 2017. His 13 wins ranked him second in the league, while he was second in the league in innings, third in strikeouts with 133, and fourth in ERA at 3.71. He held opponents to a .236 average for the year, tied for the league's fourth lowest, while leading the league with a 1.16 WHIP.

Friday night was his fourth 10-strikeout performance of the season, making him just the second pitcher in Revs history to achieve that feat. His 133 strikeouts are the third-highest single-season total in York Revolution history. In July, he was selected to the Atlantic League's Mid-Season All-Star Team, and Friday he completed arguably the best full season by any pitcher across the league this season.

The Revolution's Corey Thurman Community Outreach Player of the Year is annually awarded to the player who goes above and beyond to make a positive impact off the field, both at the ballpark and in the community. The award is named after Revs all-time great Corey Thurman, who was named to the Atlantic League's Silver Anniversary Team this year.

Hintzen embodied what it means to make a lasting impact as a role model for young fans while also being one of the team's top contributors on the field. From his daily interactions with fans, to catching ceremonial first pitches from fans on an almost nightly basis, to volunteering his time at numerous special events both at the ballpark and in the community, he was the clear leader on the team in community and fan interaction efforts.

He was also a vital contributor to the Revolution's on-field success this season as one of the most durable pitchers in the league. He tied for second on the team with nine victories, second in strikeouts with 105, and third in innings with 112 while spending time as both a starting pitcher and a relief pitcher all season long.

"Drew, Nick, and J.T. were integral parts of an incredibly successful roster," said Revolution President Eric Menzer. "They were true fan favorites, and for good reason, and they were the clear choices for our annual awards. We are very grateful for all their contributions both to our record and our fans' experiences this season."

