Atlantic League Playoff Capsules

Division Championship Series

All Series are best of five (All times EDT)

Tuesday, September 19, 2023-Game 1

North Division: Long Island (RHP Robert Stock 9-4) at Lancaster (RHP Brent Teller 11-6), 6:30

South Division: High Point (LHP Brandon Leibrandt 4-3) at Gastonia (LHP Gunnar Kines 12-4), 6:35

Wednesday, September 20, 2023-Game 2

North Division: Long Island (LHP Kyle Lobstein 5-5) at Lancaster (RHP Matt Swarmer 4-1), 6:30

South Division: High Point (LHP Justin Nicolino 4-1) at Gastonia (RHP Zach Mort 13-3), 6:35

Thursday, September 21, 2023

Travel day/Make-up game

Friday, September 22, 2023-Game 3

North Division: Lancaster (LHP Brady Tedesco 1-1) at Long Island (LHP Ian Clarkin 3-5), 6:35

South Division: Gastonia (RHP Brett Daniels 7-1) at High Point (RHP Mickey Jannis 14-5), 6:35

Saturday, September 23, 2023-Game 4 (if necessary)

North Division: Lancaster (TBD) at Long Island (TBD), 6:35

South Division: Gastonia (TBD) at High Point (TBD), 6:35

Sunday, September 24, 2023-Game 5 (if necessary)

North Division: Lancaster (TBD) at Long Island (TBD), 5:05

South Division: Gastonia (TBD) at High Point (TBD), 4:05

Lancaster

Entry: North Division second half champion

Record: 62-62 (37-24 2nd half)

Playoff Appearances (last): 8th (2022)

All-Time Playoff Record: 27-14

Record in Division Series (series/games): 4-3/16-11

Championships: 3 (2006, 2014, 2022)

2023 Record vs. Long Island: Lancaster leads 13-9

Long Island

Entry: North Division first half champion

Record: 66-58 (29-32 2nd half)

Playoff Appearances (last): 16th (2021)

All-Time Playoff Record: 46-45

Record in Division Series (series/games): 9-6/30-24

Championships: 4 (2004, 2012, 2013, 2019)

2023 Record vs. Lancaster: Long Island trails 13-9

Gastonia Honey Hunters

Entry: Wild Card (best overall record)

Record: 79-47 (38-25 2nd half)

Playoff Appearances (last): 2nd (2022)

All-Time Playoff Record: 2-3

Record in Division Series (series/games): 0-1/2-3

Championships: 0

2023 Record vs. High Point: Gastonia trails 12-9

High Point Rockers

Entry: South Division first half champion

Record: 78-46 (37-24 2nd half)

Playoff Appearances (last): 3rd (2022)

All-Time Playoff Record: 3-8

Record in Division Series (series/games): 1-1/3-5

Championships: 0

2023 Record vs. Gastonia: High Point leads 12-9

NOTES: Three of the four teams from the 2022 playoffs return in 2023... Lancaster is the defending champion, having defeated Southern Maryland in the North Division series in 2022 and then sweeping High Point in the League Championship Series... High Point and Gastonia met in the South Division Championship in 2022 with the Rockers prevailing in five games... In 2022, each of the Division Championship series went five games... Long Island is in the playoffs for the first time since the 2021 season... Gastonia, High Point and Lancaster are each making their second consecutive playoff appearance... Long Island's four ALPB Championships is the most of any of the playoff teams... Lancaster has won three... Long Island's 46 postseason wins are one shy of the league mark of 47 set by Somerset... Lancaster owns the best postseason winning percentage at .600 (27-14)... Lancaster defeated Southern Maryland in the 2022 North Division Championship.

