High Point Rockers Head to ALPB Playoffs

September 18, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - For the second consecutive season, the High Point Rockers will start the Atlantic League playoffs against in-state rival Gastonia as the two clubs meet for the South Division Championship. Play begins in the best-of-five series on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Gastonia's CaroMont Health Park. Game 2 will also be played at Gastonia before the remainder of the series shifts to Truist Point.

The Rockers will host the Honey Hunters in Game 3 at Truist Point on Friday, Sept. 22 at 6:35 p.m. Games 4 and 5, if necessary, will also be played at Truist Point. Game time on Sept. 23 is set for 6:35 and the decisive Game 5 would be played at 4:05 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Tickets for all playoff games are priced at $12 and are available at the Truist Point Box Office or online at HighPointRockers.com. A limited number of Catalyst Club tickets are available at $40 per ticket.

The Rockers earned their way into the postseason by winning the Atlantic League's South Division first half championship. High Point and Gastonia were co-South Division second half champions. The two teams met in last year's ALPB South Division Series with the Rockers taking the series from the Honey Hunters 3-2. Lancaster downed High Point in the 2022 ALPB League Championship Series.

All of the Rockers' ALPB postseason games will be available on FLO Baseball and the Mixlr app.

Atlantic League South Division Championship (all times EDT) (best of five series)

Tuesday, September 19, 2023-Game 1

South Division: High Point (LHP Brandon Leibrandt 4-3) at Gastonia (LHP Gunnar Kines 12-4), 6:35

Wednesday, September 20, 2023-Game 2

South Division: High Point (LHP Justin Nicolino 4-1) at Gastonia (RHP Zach Mort 13-3), 6:35

Thursday, September 21, 2023

Travel day/Make-up game

Friday, September 22, 2023-Game 3

South Division: Gastonia (RHP Brett Daniels 7-1) at High Point (RHP Mickey Jannis 14-5), 6:35

Saturday, September 23, 2023-Game 4 (if necessary)

South Division: Gastonia (TBD) at High Point (TBD), 6:35

Sunday, September 24, 2023-Game 5 (if necessary)

South Division: Gastonia (TBD) at High Point (TBD), 4:05

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.